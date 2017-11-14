Governor leads Gib in Remembrance Sunday tribute

The Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis lead the Rock in honouring the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

The traditional two-minute silence was observed at midday followed by the laying of wreaths and an inter-denominational service.

The wreaths were laid at the British War Memorial by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition Roy Clinton, Deputy Chief Minister, Commander British Force Mike Walliker and other military and local services and local dignitaries.

On parade were the Veterans in their various units and the members of the Gibraltar Branch of the Royal British Legion, members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and other military and Navy units.

