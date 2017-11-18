Gibraltar’s military history ‘is still alive’

Journalist and author Nicholas Rankin has flagged the need to protect Gibraltar’s military heritage as he presented his latest book to an audience at the Garrison Library yesterday, delivering the Chronicle lecture as part of the fifth Gibraltar Gibunco International Literary Festival.

Interviewed by Chronicle Editor Brian Reyes, Mr Rankin contextualised the book ‘Defending the Rock: How Gibraltar defeated Hitler’, which explores Gibraltar’s role in the build-up to World War II and through the conflict.

And he described how there is still much history to be discovered here, revealing that just last week, alongside Ian Reyes from the Fortress of Gibraltar Group, they had located a radio station inside the Rock that had played a critical role in the Allied invasion of North Africa.

“There are still things to be found here,” he said. “This archaeology, this history, is still alive.”

“It’s massively important that some of this stuff be preserved because [the Rock] is one of the finest examples of military engineering and structures.”

