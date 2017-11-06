Gib Wall Book will be launched at Literary Festival

The Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival will see the launch of ‘The Story of Gibraltar’ a history of the Rock from its earliest times to the present day in the popular timeline Wallbook series.

Christopher Lloyd returns to the fifth edition of the festival having acquired a large following of young readers and adults alike to present this latest addition to the series. It was these annual visits to the Rock which have inspired this latest venture. He told the Chronicle he is very excited to be back to launch the book which contains 40 newspaper articles and a 2m-long fold out timeline containing 100 moments in the story of the Rock from its formation to today.

“I am so thrilled at the prospect of this year’s festival – and about launching a new book in our range that has only come about through relationships and ideas discussed at previous Gibraltar Literary Festivals. I cannot explain how thrilled I am to be launching this book after coming to all five literary festivals on this wonderful Rock of history,” he says.

He describes the book as” beautifully hand-illustrated throughout” by Andy Forshaw and which has been written by his colleague Patrick Skipworth with the assistance and guidance of Mr Lloyd himself.

Advertisement

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement