Gib set for ‘Super Break’ charter flights next summer

Short break specialist Super Break have announced a series of charters flights flying from regional destinations in the UK to Gibraltar as from next summer.

The flights are set to operate twice a week for four weeks in July from Belfast International, Humberside, Exeter, Bournemouth, Durham Tees Valley and East Midlands Airport.

Chris Hagan, Head of Propositions for Super Break, said they were confident the sales of the initial seven departures would be successful, and if this was the case they would not hesitate to extend the programme even further.

Tourism Minister Gilbert Licudi described this as a significant development for the Rock. The Government, he said, was very pleased that following discussions at the world’s most important travel market and through the UKGTA, Super Break have taken this initiative.

“This charter programme will deliver much needed leisure business to Gibraltar. Whilst it may not cure the current gap in seat only capacity it will go a long way to restore business to the local tourism industry. I must commend Super Break, the GTB and The Bland Group International (BGI) for having been proactive on this matter to ensure sustained business for Gibraltar’s leisure market,” he said.

The news will be welcomed by the tourist industry locally following the demise of Monarch Airlines earlier this year.

With 30 years of travel experience Super Break gives its clients the perfect UK experience. It has more than five million people visiting SuperBreak.com each year.

The final details of the programme for Gibraltar still has to be confirmed along with a date when the packages will be put on sale.

The announcement today by Super Break follows discussions at the World Travel Market and at a meeting of the UKGTA (United Kingdom Gibraltar Tourism Association), between the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Super Break and their agents in Gibraltar, The Bland Group International (BGI).

The discussions took place with Chris Hagan who also holds the Chair of the UKGTA, and said they were delighted to be working with their long established partners in Gibraltar to deliver this brand new programme for UK leisure travellers to visit Gibraltar next Summer.

“Gibraltar is already one of our Top Ten short break destinations and by adding this exclusive capacity we hope to further cement our position as the UK’s specialist Gibraltar short break operator. What is particularly exciting about this programme is that we will be operating services from several UK regions which have never seen direct service to Gibraltar such as North East England and Northern Ireland whilst re-introducing, albeit in a small way, a connection for leisure travellers from areas such as the Midlands who have recently lost their connectivity following the very unfortunate demise of Monarch.”

As chair of the UKGTA, the continuity of direct air service to Gibraltar is a personal priority, he added.

“It has been a pleasure working with the teams at the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar International Airport, Blands Travel and our hotel partners to facilitate our new programme in record time.”

