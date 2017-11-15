Gib and UK in ‘seven hours of talks’ over Brexit

There were seven hours of detailed intergovernmental discussions relating to Brexit between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments in London yesterday.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the different Brexit working groups to report back on their activities and on their work streams going forward, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

The discussions were wide-ranging and included officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for Exiting the European Union, the Treasury, the Home Office, the Department for the Environment, the Department of Education, the Department of Health, the Department for International Trade and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

A number of visits to Gibraltar by some of these groups have already taken place in order to provide a better understanding of the situation.

This morning Mr Picardo will appear before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of the House of Commons given the land borders which both Northern Ireland and Gibraltar will share with the European Union post-Brexit.

