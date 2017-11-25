Garcia discusses ‘Brexit and borders’ in Belfast

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has had relevant discussions at Stormont, the seat of the Northern Ireland Parliament, with politicians from across the political spectrum.

Brexit and borders figured prominently in the meetings in Belfast and although the situation of Gibraltar and that of Northern Ireland are very different, there is the very real parallel centred on the need to ensure future borders that work once we are outside the European Union.

Dr Garcia said the day of meetings had provided a better perspective on the challenges that Gibraltar faces as a result of the decision to leave the European Union.

Today the focus moves to the opening of Party conference of the Democratic Unionists.

Meanwhile yesterday Dr Garcia met the Ulster Unionist Leader Robin Swan and former Northern Ireland Minister Chris Hazzard MP of Sinn Fein. He exchanged views with the Deputy Leader of the SDLP Nichola Mallon and renewed contact with the Attorney General of Northern Ireland in a discussion on the border, the legislative effects of Brexit and matters like the future application of the European Arrest Warrant.

These technical discussions continued later in the day with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

