Gaduzo stamps his mark with new urban landscapes

Local artist Leslie Gaduzo has just embarked on a new solo exhibition. This latest collection called ‘New Urban Landscapes’ offers a whole new focus on local heritage.

The artist was recently asked to produce a series of paintings for a series of stamps by the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau based on the Rock’s military heritage and the works on display are predominantly the paintings he has produced for this project.

The stamps – a set of nine titled Gibraltar Military Heritage – were issued earlier this year designed by Stephen Perera featuring the artist’s paintings: The Gibraltar War Memorial, The 100 Ton Gun, Trafalgar Cemetery, The Cross of Sacrifice, The Convent, Nelson’s Anchorage, American War Memorial and Garrison Library.

Some of these paintings feature in the exhibition together with some new works highlighting the gun emplacements found in different areas of the Rock including O’Hara’s Battery and which will be the subject of a new set of stamps in the near future.

Advertisement

There are in total 25 new paintings on show exploring composition, colour and texture with an acute eye for perspective.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement