Father Bruzon in Royal Albert Hall Festival of Remembrance

Father Charles Bruzon will this evening take part in the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall.

He has been invited to the UK national annual event to represent the Naval Chaplaincy Service by the Chaplain of the Fleet.

Father Charles who is a Royal Navy chaplain serving on board the South West warship HMS Albion said he has been watching the festival on television as far as he can recall.

“To be there representing the Naval Chaplaincy on such a moving night when we honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice is an absolute honour and privilege,” he said.

Father Charles currently chaplain of the Plymouth-based amphibious assault ship HMS Albion, will attend with British Army and RAF colleagues during the religious element of the evening.

He joined the Royal Navy in 2010 and has served both ashore and afloat. Operational deployments in front line units have included; HMS Albion’s sister ship HMS Bulwark, the Type 45 Destroyers HMS Daring and Duncan,Type 23 Frigate HMS Iron Duke and Type 42 Destroyers HMS Edinburgh and Liverpool.

HMS Albion’s commanding officer, Captain Tim Neild said he was truly delighted for Father Charles.

“This opportunity is very special and we look forward to his return on board to lead my sailors and Royal Marines in our own Service of Remembrance at sea.’’

HMS Albion is undergoing intensive training to become the UK’s high readiness amphibious assault ship and Fleet Flagship.

The Royal British Legion hosts the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall today 11 November to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

The Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance is again presented by Huw Edwards and takes place at the Royal Albert Hall, the day before Remembrance Sunday. In the presence of The Queen and members of the Royal Family, Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Melanie C, Alfie Boe and Lesley Garrett will perform alongside The Queen’s Colour Squadron and The Band of HM Royal Marines.From the two World Wars to present day conflict, as the poppy petals fall, the Festival will remember all victims of war and those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Festival of Remembrance is on BBC1 tonight at 10pm.

