Fairhomes scoops three property awards

The Gibraltar-based international real estate investment and development company Fairhomes Group, won three awards in the European categories of this year’s International Property Awards in London.

The currently under construction Imperial Ocean Plaza, in Ocean Village, won the Residential High-rise Development in Gibraltar category.

“We are very proud to receive official confirmation of this honour, which has been awarded to us by an independent judging panel of distinguished experts. The award is testament to the superior construction and high-specification design which is the essence of Ocean Village,” Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing Executive for Ocean Village.

The World Trade Center Gibraltar, won both Best Office Development and Best Office Architecture categories.

In addition, the World Trade Center Gibraltar received a Regional Nomination to be pushed forward for Best in Europe. The winner of this will be announced on December 4.

“It’s a fantastic honour to receive these five star awards from such a prestigious association and it’s truly befitting for the teams that have worked so hard in developing and operating WTC Gibraltar,” said Ed Allison-Wright on behalf of WTC Gibraltar.

Its Chairman, Gregory Butcher spoke of his delight at the awards.

“WTC Gibraltar offers companies from outside Gibraltar the facilities they have come to expect in key places like London and New York. People want quality and my only regret is not making the building bigger.”

