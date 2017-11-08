Events outlined for New Year’s Eve

Gibraltar Cultural Services has outlined the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, which will include performances by former X Factor contestant Andrea Faustini, Jetstream and DJ John James Hazell.

The events, which are been organised by Fresh Entertainment, will be held on Sunday 31st December 2017 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Monday 1st January 2018.

GCS, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has been working closely with Fresh Entertainment in order to provide very entertaining celebrations.

The programme of events begins at 10.30pm with DJ music which is followed by Andrea Faustini, who finished third on the eleventh series of the hit show the X Factor.

Advertisement

The countdown to midnight proceedings will begin at 11.50pm which will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia culminating in the midnight spectacular fireworks display.

Jetstream in concert will follow as from 12.10am while local DJ John James Hazell will wrap up events when he takes to the stage at 2am.

The Gibraltar Government and Gibraltar Cultural Services invite the general public to go down to Casemates and enjoy the festivities.

Advertisement