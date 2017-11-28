easyJet adds over 3,000 seats on Gibraltar flights

Low-cost airline easyJet has announced that a further 3,272 seats on routes between the UK and Gibraltar are now on sale until March 2018.

The extra seats mean that passengers now have more opportunity to fly between the two destinations throughout the winter.

In addition, 2772 seats have been added on flights from London Gatwick to Gibraltar, an increase of seven per cent, and 500 seats have been added on flights between Bristol and Gibraltar, an increase of three per cent.

The extra seats will help ease the strain on London flights following the collapse of Monarch earlier this year and the loss of its services into UK airports including Luton and Manchester.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, commented: “We’re delighted to be able to provide even more seats from our customers who want to travel between Gibraltar and the UK throughout the winter.”

“We’ve added a significant number of extra seats which allows us to continue providing affordable, convenient connections for our customers whether they’re travelling on business or leisure.”

The extra capacity is due to upgrades at both UK bases from a 156-seat A319 to A320 aircraft, which flies up to 186 passengers.

Gilbert Licudi, the Minister for Tourism, said: “This is great news from easyJet. It adds very much needed capacity to Gibraltar for the winter season.”

“I must commend easyJet and the Gibraltar Tourist Board, who are in constant contact for having achieved this in a short space of time.”

“The Government has been working very hard behind the scenes to address current and future capacity issues to Gibraltar from the UK and this move from easyJet demonstrates their commitment to Gibraltar.”

easyJet flies from the UK to Gibraltar up to 38 times a weeks in peak summer, with flights available from London Gatwick as well as Bristol and Manchester.

