DPC gives green light for The Hub

Parking, the environment, affordability, divorcees, returning students, the gaming industry and Brexit – all of these issues formed part of the discussion on a 15-storey residential development just off Devil’s Tower Road that gained outline planning permission at the Development and Planning Commission yesterday.

The developer is trying to attract purchasers such as first time buyers, divorcees, returning students and non-locals who have moved to the Rock for employment.

The project, to be known as The Hub, has been designed to provide sustainable living with an emphasis on shared facilities: a generous reception area; social spaces; TV and games room; residents’ gym and a shared laundry facility.

FULL STORY IN TODAY’S PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement

Advertisement