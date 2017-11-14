Cross-border workers uneasy over frontier delays

Queuing times for vehicles and pedestrians crossing from Gibraltar into Spain have spiked on a number of occasions in recent weeks, prompting concerns among cross-border workers fearful of the impact of Brexit on the border.

Data from the Gibraltar Government shows that vehicles had to wait up to two hours last Friday evening to cross into Spain. Pedestrians also faced lengthy waits.

A week earlier, and on at least nine occasions during October, drivers faced queues of over an hour at peak times.

The delays often coincide with a sharp rise in the number of cars crossing during peak times, but regular cross-border commuters say other factors are influencing too, including tighter documentary checks by Spanish police.

Advertisement

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement