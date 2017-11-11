Crime scene investigation concludes at Apricot Court flat

Police have concluded the forensic examination of the crime scene at the Gib V flat where a violent incident unfolded on Wednesday in which a 32-year old woman died from stab wounds.

The woman’s husband, who detectives have not formally named, also sustained stab wounds and remains in a critical but stable condition in St Bernard’s hospital under police watch.

He is “making progress”, according to a Royal Gibraltar Police spokesman.

In a statement updating the media on the incident, the RGP also confirmed that the residence, a flat in Apricot Court in Sir William Jackson Grove, remains under police control for the time being.

Detectives opened a murder investigation on Wednesday evening after Carolina Elizabeth Lishman died from stab wounds sustained during the incident.

Arrangements are being made for a post mortem examination to be carried out by a Home Office-approved forensic pathologist.

The post mortem is likely to be carried out towards the end of next week due to the logistics of arranging for the pathologist to travel to Gibraltar.

The RGP has stressed repeatedly that no one else is being sought in regard to the murder investigation.

Police have also reassured the community in general and the residents of Sir William Jackson Grove in particular that there is no danger to the public.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who may have any information, however minor, that they think may be of use to the investigators to contact the RGP Duty Officer through the Command and Dispatch Unit on 00350 20072500

