Community Care helps pensioners on lowest incomes

Gibraltar Community Care will introduce a new means-tested benefit to ensure that pensioners with scant financial resources receive income in line with the minimum wage.

The move follows representations from the Gibraltar Government on behalf of the Gibraltar Private Sector Workers & Pensioners Association.

The charity said it had carefully considered options to provide further assistance to pensioners whose incomes from all sources falls below a given level.

This payment would be in addition to the ‘Household Cost Allowance’, which has historically been paid by the charity since its inception.

Advertisement

In a statement, the charity said the “fairest yardstick” in setting a minimum level of income for pensioners was to peg it to the income of a person on the minimum wage, albeit with a 10% adjustment to reflect the social insurance contribution made by a person on that salary.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement