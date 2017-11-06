Chief Minister called to the Middle Temple Bench

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has been elected as one of the senior members of one of the four professional associations for barristers in England and Wales.

Mr Picardo has been elected as a Bencher (Overseas Candidate) of the Middle Temple and he will be called to the Bench at a formal ceremony attended by Benchers, barristers and student members next year.

The Masters of the Bench, or Benchers, are responsible for the governance of the Inn and are elected by their peers from the Inn’s members who have been Called to the Bar.

The majority of the Inn’s Benchers are Queen’s Counsel or senior members of the judiciary.

Middle Temple currently has 457 Benchers and 85 Senior (retired) Benchers.

The Inn also elects Honorary Masters of the Bench, distinguished individuals from other walks of life who have excelled in their respective professions.

Currently the Inn has 132 Honorary Benchers.

The Inn has one Royal Bencher, The Duke of Cambridge.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said: “On behalf of Ministers in the Government, I would like to congratulate the Chief Minister on his election as a bencher of the Middle Temple.”

“This is both a personal and professional landmark for him and it is an honour for Gibraltar also.”

