Chestertons is ‘best estate agency’ on the Rock

Chestertons has won ‘Best Estate Agency in Gibraltar for at The European Property Awards ceremony2017 -18 held in London. In its 26th year, The European Property Awards recognise excellence across a number of specialisms within the European property sector.

The European Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of 70 industry experts. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

In London at the Lancaster Hotel where the awards are presented were Sales Director Tim Benson and Marketing Executive Claire Thirkill.

The judging panel was chaired by Lord Caithness, with Lord Best, The Earl of Liverpool, Lord Thurso and members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

“It was an honour for me to represent Chestertons Gibraltar in London to collect this ‘Best Estate Agency’ award,” said Tim Benson.

“The journey to the award ceremony in London started virtually 10 years ago when we established in Gibraltar with just three staff. Now look at us. The best.”

Mike Nicholls, Managing Director said “I’m fortunate to have a highly motivated team of people who simply want to be the best. We are always pushing the boundaries in Gibraltar estate agency, with the longest opening hours, the highest activity on social media, the best property magazine, we were instrumental in the introduction of the Gibraltar Estate Agents Code of Conduct, the list goes on.

“We are not just innovative and professional, we work together as a team of achievers and that is what works for our clients. This accolade, which measures us across all the necessary disciplines of estate agency, is a testimony to my whole team. Each and every one of them. I’m so proud”.

