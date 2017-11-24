Back to school with new technology

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister for Education Dr John Cortes were back in school yesterday with an ipad in hand learning about the use of new technology in the classroom.

Head teacher, Kenneth Saez, at St Bernard’s Middle School separated both men and placed them in different classes where they each sat amongst the pupils and took part in the lesson.

Mr Picardo and Dr Cortes impressed with the use of the iPad and were impressed themselves with the pupils and teachers alike. They sat at different tables within the classroom speaking to the pupils and learning about the topic they were discussing.

Outside of the classroom Mr Picardo and Dr Cortes used the iPads to scan QR code [a form of barcode] to learn about research the students had done on various projects such as on music.

Advertisement

Pic: by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement