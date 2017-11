Miss Gibraltar’s 2nd Princess, Sian Dean, will be participating at Miss Supranational 2017. It will be held in Krynica-Zdroj in Poland on Friday 1 December. Sian departed for Poland from the Gibraltar International Airport on Sunday. Following her journey, Sian will be working with the Miss Gibraltar Office where she will be blogging on Facebook about the pageant and uploading her page with photos. www.missgibraltar.gi or facebook.com/MissSupranationalGibralta

