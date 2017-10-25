Young Enterprise holds first masterclass

Young Enterprise saw over 90 students attend its first masterclass of the year that focused on a good business product.

The programme celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and will provide weekly sessions aimed to improving young people’s financial skills, and the growth of their product.

The students from Bayside, Westside and Gibraltar College are gearing up to set up their own companies for an academic year.

Chairman of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses Julian Byrne drew on his own experience of setting up a business during his masterclass.

Mr Byrne urged the students to focus on developing a great idea which they are passionate about. He also talked them through the benefits of establishing a product in Gibraltar

“This 10th anniversary year provides again a personal development journey and I encourage all to see it through to the end when they will look back with great satisfaction and sense of achievement guaranteed,” said Ian Torrilla from the Young Enterprise.

The Company Programme is Young Enterprise’s flagship programme for 15 to 19 year olds and sees the students launch their own business and products.

The students are mentored by business volunteers who guide them through finances and help the teenagers further their business acumen.

“The masterclasses, delivered by industry experts, are an excellent opportunity to expose students to our business community,” said Bethan Perera from Bland Group International.

“They provide an environment where knowledge and experience can be shared with our students during this important time to ensure they have access to resources which will support their Young Enterprise journey.”

The programme runs for the academic year and concludes with a final in Gibraltar. Finalists then compete for the Company of the Year award at the Young Enterprise UK Final.

A number of masterclasses have been set up in the coming weeks with Bland Group International employees, Nuria Saccone, Head of Destination Services and Eddie Asquez, Head of Logistics, will to deliver classes on marketing and logistics.

Also lined up to deliver masterclasses are Casper Thy Jessen and Peter Hinrichs Bering from Jyske Bank.

