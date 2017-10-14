Wedding chaos story ends in tiers for happy couple

A kind-hearted local woman has offered to bake a wedding cake for a young Plymouth couple whose plans to get married in Gibraltar were thrown into disarray following the collapse of Monarch.

Last week, the Chronicle reported that Plymouth couple Zoe Dixon and her fiancé Jaydon Smith are due to marry on the Rock in front of family members next April, but the cancellation of their flights now means some family members may not be able to see the couple say ‘I do’.

Their story struck a chord with a local cake maker who contacted the paper to pass on to the couple the news of their gesture to bake a cake.

“If they would like to take me up on my offer, I hope that anything they can save in this respect can be put towards the new flights for their family,” the baker, who wants to remain anonymous, said.

Ms Dixon described the act of kindness as “a lovely thing to do”.

“We are so grateful,” she said.

To add to the story the couple had originally decided they would not have a cake as they could not really afford one as they had been saving for the Monarch flights.

However, spurred on by the generous offer, the couple have now been in contact with the baker and expressed they wanted to offer some money towards the cost of the cake.

