Two local men arrested following high speed chase at sea

HM Customs and Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Section officers arrested two local men and seized one Spanish registered semi-rigid inflatable vessel following a high-speed chase yesterday.

The chase took place around midday when the vessel was seen travelling on the east side within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The chase ended just off Rosia Bay Battery with two local men, both aged 26, being arrested for operating and importing a prohibited import. They were later released on police bail.

This incident again highlights the importance of good cooperation amongst local law-enforcement agencies.

