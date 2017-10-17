Sporting tribute

Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja [above left] received the John Shephard Senior Memorial Award from the Gibraltar Football Association at a presentation held in its offices yesterday.

The award was also presented by the GFA secretary Dennis Beiso and Grassroots Manager Leslie Asquez to retired sporting journalists Antonio Avellano and Tich Olivero [above centre and right], as a thanks for the many years of journalistic reporting and photography coverage.

“I am privileged to be awarded this, especially in memory of John Shephard Senior, from whom I learnt quite a lot of sporting knowledge,” Mr Bugeja said.

John Shephard Senior was the Chronicle’s sports editor who passed away last year at the age of 81.

