Sir Alan Duncan highlights UK commitment to Gib trade links

The UK and Gibraltar are working to “maintain and strengthen” economic links including in key sectors such as insurance and gaming, where the Rock “is a global leader”, Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, told the House of Commons this week.

Sir Alan made the statement in a written response to a question from Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell, who had quizzed the minister what was being done to establish a free trade area between the UK and Gibraltar after Brexit.

“The British Government and the Government of Gibraltar are working to maintain and strengthen our economic links,” Sir Alan replied.

“Ministers discussed progress on this at the Joint Ministerial Council (Gibraltar Europe Negotiations) in September.”

“The Treasury agreed to continue to work closely together with the Government of Gibraltar on financial services, committing to a programme of work on insurance.” “We have also established a working group to discuss mutual opportunities in the online gaming industry, where Gibraltar is a global leader.”

