Shrine donation

Giovanni Bagu donated £1,000 from the Monkey Rocks Festival proceeds to Fr Charlie Azzopardi for the Shrine in our Lady of Europe.

“We are very grateful to Giovanni for all the last years for remembering us and for the SDGG too. This money they give to the shrine comes in very handy, we have done a refurbishment and we are looking to do a refurbishment of the exhibition room,” said Fr Azzopardi at the cheque presentation yesterday morning who is the Rector at the Shrine.

Mr Bagu said, “This is something we have done for the past four years, the Shrine is special for me and for my family. It has been part of my family and I have something special for it. I like to give back to it.”

Pics by Eyleen Sheil

