RGP to argue case for more resources

The Royal Gibraltar Police will submit a business case seeking to expand its “limited resources” and enable the force to deal with threats such as terrorism, economic crime and cybercrime.

According to the latest Annual Policing Plan of the Gibraltar Police Authority, the RGP has reconfigured itself to maximise and prioritise its resources to meet its demand profile within its existing budget and resources.

The Authority said it is aware that the RGP’s demand profile has increased and is projected to increase further.

But, it expects the RGP to prioritise its response and submit an evidence-based proposal for additional human resources.

“These additional resources should serve to enable the RGP to discharge its obligations under this plan,” the Authority stated.

The Plan, which has been effective from April 2017 but was only tabled before the Gibraltar Parliament last week, sets out the action areas and delivery plans for the RGP over a 12-month period.

The views and comments of the public, obtained through the Authority’s annual public consultation survey, have been taken into account.

The Governor and the Gibraltar Government also submitted their priorities for policing and these are reflected in the Plan.

The Commissioner of Police, Eddie Yome, was also consulted by the Authority and his vision for the force taken into consideration.

The Plan highlights the global threat of terrorism and therefore sets up the provision of security and safety as the prime area for the 2017-2018 financial year.

The Authority further highlights the emergence of the threat from cybercrime and cyber enabled crime and calls on the RGP to develop an appropriate enforcement strategy during the same term.

It tasks the RGP to expand awareness on the threat posed by cybercrime to all sectors of the community.

Additionally, the RGP should seek to increase its technological capability and capacity to deal with the investigation of cybercrime and cyber enabled crime.

