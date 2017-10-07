Record breaking year for Relay for Life

Chief Minister Fabian yesterday invited the organisers of the Cancer Research 24 hour Relay for Life event, held two weeks ago at the Victoria Stadium, to No6 Convent Place. Organiser Nicky Vinales revealed that so far Relay for Life had raised over £73,000 which well exceeds the committee’s original target of £50,000. With the Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research UK celebrating its 50th anniversary this year the event broke all records in both number of survivors, participants and monies raised. The Chronicle understands the figure will continue to grow as donations are still coming in. Meanwhile the Chief Minister thanked them for such a hugely successful fund-raising event.

Advertisement