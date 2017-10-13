Preparations well underway for annual Mini-Olympiad

The Royal Gibraltar Police will hold the annual Mini-Olympiad tomorrow at the Victoria Stadium Complex. The event is open to children in middle school, in class years four to seven and is an all-day event.

The Mini-Olympiad is part of the RGP’s drugs misuse awareness work and the slogan of the day is ‘Live Life, Love Sport’.

Children should be at John Mackintosh Square as from 9am where Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez will kick-off the event with an address. The children will then parade down Mainstreet led by the Bend of the Gibraltar Sea Scouts and the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association.

The parade will head north along Main Street, Market Place, Waterport and Glacis Road, entering Bayside Road towards the Victoria Stadium complex.

A short opening ceremony will take place at the main pitch that will include an opening address by the Minister for Sports, Steven Linares.

Following the opening ceremony the children will break up into the respective sports and activities they will be participating in throughout the day.

In addition to the sporting activities there will be entertainment provided by and Danza Academy, a Radio Gibraltar roadshow and music by DJ Alan Arnold. There will also be a display by the RGP Dog Section, bouncy castles and mini go-karts for children and several local charities manning stalls within the multi-use games area.

There will also be traditional boat rides on board RGP and HM Customsvessels. These will be taking place from the water sports pontoon at the complex and will be free for children participating in the Mini Olympiad.

A food and snack kiosk manned by RGP volunteers will also be available by kind permission of Victoria Stadium Bar.

The day’s events will be brought to a close with the traditional Special Olympics Gibraltar v RGP football match on the main pitch.

All proceeds of this event, together with monies raised at last Saturday’s RGP Cycling Marathon held at Casemates Square will be distributed amongst the GBC open day and local charities by the RGP Charity Committee.

