Picardo visits ‘Gibraltar as seen by fives artists’ in Bernmondsey art gallery

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Mrs Picardo visited the work of the artists from the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association – Paul Cosquieri, Carolina Santos Floriana, Shane Dalmedo, Karl Ullger and Nina Danino, currently on show at the Bermondsey Project Space

The Chief Minister who was in London for the annual events of Gibraltar Day in London took time out to visit the exhibition called ‘Gibraltar as seen by 5 artists’. Curated by Philippa Beale the exhibition is in the heart of the art scene and has seen many walk through its doors in the past week.

Wanting to show the work of local artists in London and the influence the Rock may have had on their work Ms Beale was clear that the exhibition had wanted to highlight their concerns in relation to current political, economic and Brexit issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement