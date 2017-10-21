Pesky monkeys pushed back up the Rock

A splinter group of the Rock’s Barbary macaques have been plaguing the estates and areas of town over the past few months, a situation actively being dealt with by the Gibraltar Government.

“This is a new subgroup from Rock Gun that has been pushed down by others,” said a spokesman for the Government, who also called it “not uncommon”.

The small group is now actively being pushed back up daily by the team.

However they are “unfortunately being enticed by food being provided in the area of Eaton Park which has not helped,” the spokesman told the Chronicle.

In addition to pushing the monkeys back, “females are being trapped for contraception so that the pack does not increase in size.”

For the past two years, sightings of macaques away from the Upper Rock have been rare.

The Government is once again curging the public to “not feed them and to ensure that rubbish is not left out in the open.”

The advice should you encounter a macaque is “ to move away and not engage with them in any way.”

