Nicky Guerrero is elected to MedCruise Board of Directors

Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board Nicky Guerrero has been elected onto the Board of Directors of MedCruise made up of 12 members and two other candidates representing large ports in the Western Mediterranean.

Mr Guerrero who was at the 51st MedCruise General Assembly where elections were held for a new President and Board of Directors of the Association, said he was very honoured to have been elected.

“I’ve been representing Gibraltar within MedCruise, along with a team from the Rock, for more than twenty years now and I felt the time was right to offer my service to the Association in an even more productive capacity.”

Gibraltar was represented at the event held last week in Toulon France, by the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Gilbert Licudi Minister for Tourism and the Port said it was extremely gratifying to see that Mr Guerrero had been elected as part of this important organisation in the cruising industry.

“This is undoubtedly a testament of the respect and high regard in which Mr Guerrero personally and Gibraltar generally are held within Medcruise. It follows a very successful Medcruise meeting held in Gibraltar in June of this year at which members of Medcruise will clearly have been impressed by the work carried out by Mr Guerrero and his team,” he said.

During the General Assembly meeting, MedCruise member representatives together with other guests discussed the latest developments in the cruise industry, as well as the implications and prospects of cruising in the Med and its adjoining seas.

All regular and associate members discussed the developments in the region, while they also devoted time in B2B meetings and interactive Workshops with cruise line executives and members of the international press specialising in the cruise industry.

