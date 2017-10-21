Monarch owed Gibraltar £300,000

The failed airline Monarch owed the Gibraltar International Airport over £300,000 in fees, an amount that is now being sought from its administrators KPMG.

“Monarch were paying regularly and were a month in arrears with their last payment being effected on 9 September,” a Government spokesman told the Chronicle.

The debt is a combination of departure fees and landing and parking fees.

“A claim has already been submitted to KPMG who have been appointed as Administrator,” spokesman added.

The amount outstanding for departure tax is £241,780, comprising of £122,580 being owned from August 2017 and the remaining £119,200 from September.

The landing and parking fees debt is £62,557.11, with £31,482.99 owed from services rendered in August and £31,074.12 in September.

PILOTS

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) is calling on the UK Government to investigate the demise of Monarch and its financial backers.

BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton believes there is a lot of understandable anger amongst the pilots, who “made huge pay and pensions sacrifices in 2014 to help Monarch turn itself around only to find that this was all in vain.”

“They feel they did this simply to protect the financiers and they have been sacrificed in the process.”

He called on the House of Commons Transport Committee to urgently investigate all the circumstances and make its findings public.

