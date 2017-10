Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia will be jetting off to compete at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, China later this week.

Miss Garcia will compete against over 115 contestants from across the globe for the coveted title of Miss World.

The month-long pageant will see Miss Garcia take part in the sports, fashion and interview rounds, with the event culminating at the final night held on November 18.



Pic: Johnny Bugeja

