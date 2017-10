Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia left the Rock this weekend as she heads for the Miss World Pageant. Jodie is flying to Sanya, China to participate at the Miss World with the finals taking place in Sanya on Saturday 18 November 2017. To follow her journey, Jodie will be working with the Miss Gibraltar Office where she will be blogging on Facebook about the pageant and uploading her page with photos.

Advertisement