Miss Gib 1st princess leaves for Miss International 2017

1st Princess to Miss Gibraltar, Tessa Britto, has left for Tokyo, Japan, where she will participate in the 57th Miss International Pageant. The finals will take place on Tuesday 14 of next month.

To follow her journey, Tessa will be working with the Miss Gibraltar Office where she will be blogging on Facebook about the pageant and uploading her page with photos.

The Miss Gibraltar Offices encourages the general public to follow Tessa’s journey on: www.missgibraltar.gi www.facebook.com/MissInternationalGibraltar www.facebook.com/MissGibraltar.

Advertisement

Advertisement