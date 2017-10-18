Man honoured for brave rescue at sea

Gibraltar resident Arseniy Ladusan was earlier this month awarded the Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation by Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome for “his selfless actions” to save a man in the waters off Camp Bay.

On September 27, Mr Ladusan was snorkelling at Camp Bay when he noticed a fully clothed young man jump into the sea.

“He swam towards the young man and realised that he seemed irrational and intent on ending his own life,” the RGP said in a statemrent.

“As the young man began to swim out to sea Mr Ladusan swam out with him and at great risk to himself remained with the young man and assisted him in remaining afloat until a police vessel arrived at the scene and recovered both men from the water.”

The young man who was found to have weighed himself down with rocks was subsequently admitted to the Ocean Views Mental Health Facility.

