Lottery Results Apology

Gib Govt Lottery results in today’s print edition are incorrect. The correct numbers will be printed tomorrow. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. You can find correct results on the web and e-edition.All results can also be viewed at www.egov.gi

GIBRALTAR LOTTERIES REGULATIONS NOTICE

In accordance with Regulation 10 (2) (b) of the Lotteries Regulations 2006, the following have been declared to be the numbers of the winning tickets at the draw No. 21 of 2017, held at Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Broadcasting House on 24th day of October 2017, viz:-

FIRST PRIZE OF £100,000 No.06995

SECOND PRIZE OF £10,000 No.04591

THIRD PRIZE OF £5,000 No.11251

Advertisement

TWENTY MINOR PRIZES OF £500 EACH:-

No 00037 No 05083 No 08548 No 13796

No 00431 No 05707 No 08621 No 14471

No 01089 No 05718 No 09055 No 15310

No 01126 No 06340 No 10003 No 16963

No 02769 No 08282 No 10769 No 18660

Twenty-seven prizes of £50.00 each to the tickets bearing the first four figures similar to the first four figures of the first, second and third prizes, i.e.

No. 06990 to No. 06994 & No. 06996 to No. 06999

No. – to No. 04590 & No. 04592 to No. 04599

No. – to No. 11250 & No. 11252 to No. 11259

Fifty-seven prizes of £30.00 each to the tickets bearing the last three figures similar to the last three figures of the first, second and third prizes, i.e.

No. 995 No. 591 No. 251

EXCEPT No. 06995 No. 04591 No. 11251

Two hundred and ninety-seven prizes of £20.00 each to the tickets bearing the first three figures similar to the first three figures of the first, second and third prizes, i.e.

No. 06900 to No. 06994 & No. 06996 to No. 06999

No. 04500 to No. 04590 & No. 04592 to No. 04599

No. 11200 to No. 11250 & No. 11252 to No. 11299

One thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine prizes of £10.00 each to the tickets bearing the last figure similar to the last figure of the first prize i.e. No. 5

Dated this 24th day of October 2017

Advertisement