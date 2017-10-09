Local hero aims to fly Gibraltar flag at Invictus Games

Gibraltarian Steven Alman, a gold and silver medallist at the Invictus Games 2017, says his ultimate aim is to represent Gibraltar and fly the flag at the next games.

In Toronto, where he formed part of the British team, he won gold in the men’s swimming team 4×50 relay and silver in the sitting-volleyball event.

He also participated in other individual swimming events and indoor-rowing.

In an interview on pages 12 and 13, Staff Sergeant Alman, currently serving with the Royal Army Medical Corps, says he still does not know how he is going to achieve representing Gibraltar at the games and is calling on all representative bodies locally “who can help” him achieve this.

Advertisement

Now as he begins the process of preparing for the games next year, he says: “I still don’t know how I could make this happen, so please contact me on social media with any ideas you may have.”

Staff Sergeant Alman, who only took up sitting-volleyball earlier this year, also says he would like to bring the sport to the Rock.

“The game is awesome to watch and play but I would love to take it to Gibraltar and teach others about it,” he said.

Once again he got the opportunity of speaking to Prince Harry, who he has met several times. The Invictus Games are the prince’s initiative.

In the picture Prince Harry is at the centre with members of the British team.

The game says Staff Sergeant Alman have given him the opportunity he needed to believe in himself and the sense of “belonging to something bigger than myself”.

Advertisement