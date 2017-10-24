HMS Dragon will arrive on the Rock today

HMS Dragon is set to arrive in the Naval Base today. Dragon will be conducting a routine port visit, continuing the strong ties between the Royal Navy and Gibraltar and building on recent visits by HMS Diamond, HMS Pembroke and HMS Ocean, as well as RFA Tidespring and RFA Wave Knight.

HMS Dragon is the fourth of the Royal Navy’s six Type 45 air defence destroyers and was launched on 7 November 2008. After successful firing the Sea Viper, intensive at-sea training, her maiden deployment was to the Gulf region in March 2013.

The visit, said the MoD, will primarily allow the Ship’s Company to undertake some rest and recuperation prior to continuing with their tasked programme.

