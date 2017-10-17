Govt updates on power station project

The first LNG storage tanks for the new power station are expected to arrive before the end of the year, the Gibraltar Government said in an update on the project.

The Minister with responsibility for Energy, Dr John Cortes, said he was pleased at the progress of the new power station and LNG plant on the North Mole after visiting the site last Friday

During the visit, hosted by Bouygues’ Jean François Conci, Dr Cortes was given information on all areas of the development, including the new engines, control rooms, office accommodation, sites for the LNG tanks.

In addition, he received a review the extensive civil engineering works that will make the plants efficient and secure.

Advertisement

“I am extremely pleased at the way the project is proceeding. The civil engineering works are impressive and the whole of the site is now taking shape. I’m looking forward to this up to date technology finally replacing our old and polluting power plants next year,” said Dr Cortes.

CEO of the Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) Michael Caetano, Deputy CEO Ian Payas and GEA Board member, and former City Electrical Engineer Tony Aguilera accompanied Dr Cortes.

A Government statement: “The works are proceeding well, with more equipment expected this week including the stacks, the SCRs for control of emissions, and the emission monitoring system. The first LNG tanks are expected to arrive later this year.”

Advertisement