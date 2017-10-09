Govt lobbies at SNP conference in Glasgow

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia is in Glasgow at the conference of the Scottish National Party, who are the Government in Scotland and the third largest party at Westminster.

He is accompanied by the Minister for Health and Justice Neil Costa who will be meeting with the Health Minister of the Scottish Government in order to discuss potential areas of cooperation in this field between Scotland and Gibraltar.

In pre-arranged meetings, Dr Garcia will renew contact with relevant Scottish Government Ministers and MPs, particularly those dealing with the negotiations to exit the European Union.

The Gibraltar Government has therefore had a presence, which has included the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, or the Deputy Chief Minister, at the conferences of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP parties.

Advertisement

This evening there will be a Gibraltar Government reception for Scottish Ministers, MPs, MSPs Councillors and delegates.

There will also be a Gibraltar Government exhibition stand throughout the event.

Photo: Library image

Advertisement