Govt invites proposals for development of Queen’s Cinema site

The Gibraltar Government has invited expressions of interest for the re-development of the Queen’s Cinema and Queen’s Hotel site.
As the landlord, the government said it would consider any mixed-use scheme that was compatible with the area, potentially including hotel, residential, commercial units, sheltered accommodation for the elderly, a workers’ hostel and car parking.
“The final scheme will need to incorporate a theatre with multi-purpose 1000 seat auditorium which could also serve as a possible home for GBC, the government said in a notice.
The successful scheme must be sensitive to the area, the surrounding properties and the environment, the government added.
Applicants must also provide evidence of financial resources to undertake the development.