Gibraltar ready for Estonia match

At the press conference yesterday evening ahead of the match.Jason Pusey defender GFA with coach Jeff Wood. Pics: Johnny Bugeja

The GFA squad training last night in Faro getting ready for tonight’s match against Estonia.

Match kicks off at 5pm at the Estadio Algarve.

In their next two matches Gibraltar will be looking for what could be their ﬁnal chance to collect points. The second match in a matter of days is in Piraeus in Greece on Tuesday against Greece at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. Kick off 8.45pm.

Gibraltar face a daunting task with both Estonia and Greece still in with a chance to steal a play-off slot along with Bosnia, depending on the results.

Group H has already seen Belgium clinch a ﬁnal’s place with two games to spare. Bosnia and Herzegovina will seal second spot if they win and Greece lose.

Cyprus must win and hope Bosnia and Herzegovina drop points, or draw and hope Bosnia and Herzegovina lose.

Mathematically if results go their way both Estonia and Greece still have a chance to reach the play-off stage of the European qualifers.

Gibraltar are one of four sides in the European qualiﬁers yet to get a point.

They join San Marino, Malta and Leinchenstien.

Only San Marino had a bigger goal difference with a -36 against Gibraltar -34. Leichenstien not far behind with -33.

THE SQUAD IN TRAINING LAST NIGHT

