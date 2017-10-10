Gibraltar discusses Brexit and health with Scotland

Brexit and health issues have so far dominated Gibraltar’s attendance at the conference of the Scottish National Party in Glasgow.

According to the Gibraltar Government, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for work related to Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union, took the opportunity to exchange views on this matter with Scotland’s External Relations Minister Fiona Hyslop and Brexit Minister Michael Russell.

Health Minister Neil Costa and Medical Director Daniel Cassaglia were able to have preliminary discussions with Scottish Health Minister Shona Robison in order to examine the scope for greater cooperation in the area of Health and Care between Gibraltar and Scotland.

They also met Stephen Gethins, who shadows International Relations and Europe, at Westminster where the SNP are the third largest party.

There were also separate meetings with Joanna Cherry, who leads on Justice and Home Affairs, and Alasdair Allan, who is the Minister for Europe of the Scottish Government.

Dr Garcia said that there was considerable interest in the Brexit work that Gibraltar was doing and added that it was important for Scotland and Gibraltar to learn more about each other’s experiences as this process unfolded.

“Neither Gibraltar nor Scotland voted to leave the European Union which makes it all the more important to exchange views and better understand our different priorities,” he said.

