Gib Govt identifies ways of assisting Monarch passengers

HM Government of Gibraltar is actively engaging with the UK Government in order to identify ways in which it can assist following Monarch Airlines

The Government of Gibraltar strongly advises all Monarch customers to re-book with other airlines. The GHA has made arrangements for any Sponsored Patients who already have flights booked with Monarch to be rebooked.

The latest information can be found on the Civil Aviation Authority dedicated website https://monarch.caa.co.uk/

Today’s arrangements for today’s Monarch scheduled flights from Gibraltar International Airport:

• Gatwick Flight ZB 7241 – will depart from Gibraltar at 11:00 today on Flight ZT 7241, albeit with the exception of some quoted booking references, who have apparently been informed separately by e-mail.

• Luton ZB 65 – no information • Birmingham ZB 447 – delayed a few hours and will depart from MALAGA at 01:55 on 3rd October. Coaches leave Gibraltar International Airport promptly at 17:00 on 2nd October (today). Please report to Gibraltar International Airport in good time.

• Manchester ZB 575 – delayed a few hours and will depart from MALAGA at 01:25 on 3rd October. Coaches leave Gibraltar International Airport promptly at 17:00 on 2nd October (today). Please report to Gibraltar International Airport in good time. It would appear all passengers booked on these flights to the UK can board their flights, but if passengers are starting a return trip from Gibraltar they will have no flight for the return leg.

ADVICE SHEET FOR MONARCH CUSTOMERS TO/FROM GIBRALTAR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Following this morning’s announcement regarding Monarch airlines Gibraltar is actively engaging with the UK Government to identify ways in which we can assist passengers affected.

Any information that the Government receives will be updated via the following official websites: • Official Gibraltar International Airport Website: www.gibraltarairport.gi

• Official Facebook Page: HM Government of Gibraltar www.facebook.com/gibraltargovernment

• Official Twitter Page: @GibraltarGov www.twitter.com/GibraltarGov

• Official Gibraltar Tourist Board Twitter Page: @VisitGibraltar www.twitter.com/visit_gibraltar

Please allow extra time to travel through Gibraltar International Airport and be prepared to travel via Malaga Airport instead.

This is what to do if you:

1) Are a Gibraltar resident wanting to return home from the UK:

• Do not go to your Airport

• Re-book your flights with another airline and contact your insurance / card provider.

2) Are a UK resident wanting to return home from Gibraltar:

• Do not go to the Gibraltar International Airport until you have a confirmed replacement flight. • Please check the Civil Aviation Authority website for the latest information: https://monarch.caa.co.uk/

• Information will also be available from the sources above

• In the meantime, contact your insurance / card provider and familiarise yourself with your passenger rights. 3)

3) Are a Gibraltarian sponsored patient:

• The GHA has made arrangements for sponsored patients who need to travel between Gibraltar and the UK for medical treatment.

• You should already have been contacted by the GHA with alternative travel arrangements.

If you haven’t, please contact the GHA Sponsored Patients Department via: – Email: SponsoredPatients@gha.gi –

During office hours: 200 07039 / 200 07040 / 200 07043 –

Out of office hours: please call the main hospital number 200 72266 and ask for Sponsored Patients.

You will be connected to the mobile of the on-duty Sponsored Patients officer

4)Need to travel to the UK for private medical treatment and have booked flights yourself:

• Do not go to Gibraltar International Airport until you have a confirmed replacement flight.

• Please check the Civil Aviation Authority website for the latest information: https://monarch.caa.co.uk/

• You may be able to fly from Gibraltar to the UK on a CAA replacement flight but you will not be provided with a return flight to Gibraltar, even if you have previously booked a ticket with Monarch.

• Please re-book your return flight with another airline.

5) Are a Gibraltar resident with flights to the UK for non-medical reasons:

• Do not go to Gibraltar International Airport until you have a confirmed replacement flight. • Please check the Civil Aviation Authority website for the latest information: https://monarch.caa.co.uk/

• You may be able to fly from Gibraltar to the UK on a CAA replacement flight but you will not be provided with a return flight to Gibraltar, even if you have previously booked a ticket with Monarch.

• Please re-book your return flight with another airline.

6) Are not a resident of Gibraltar or the UK but are booked to travel with Monarch through / via Gibraltar:

• Do not go to Gibraltar International Airport until you have a confirmed replacement flight. • Please check the Civil Aviation Authority website for the latest information: https://monarch.caa.co.uk/

• If you are travelling to the UK from Gibraltar you may be able to fly from Gibraltar to the UK on a CAA replacement flight but you will not be provided with a return flight to Gibraltar, even if you have previously booked a ticket with Monarch.

• Please re-book your return flight with another airline.

7) Are expecting to greet somebody from a Monarch flight in to Gibraltar International Airport:

• Do not go to the Gibraltar International Airport until you have confirmation that the passenger you are expecting to greet has made alternative flight arrangements and is travelling to Gibraltar.

