Gib Fine Arts artists in London art show

Four artists from the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association and filmmaker Nina Danino will see their work on show at the Art Bermondsey Project Space in the heart of London this week. President of the Fine Arts Association Paul Cosquieri, one of the artists whose work will feature in the exhibition “Gibraltar as seen by five artists”, believes this is a pinnacle moment for the association.

All artists involved, he says, are “making a very important statement. We are saying Gibraltar exists”.

As artists, he adds, “we are constantly exhibiting our work to the same public all the time on the Rock. This is our chance to show our work to the London public. Not just the UK but the London art public.”

But even more importantly and from Gibraltar’s perspective he further suggests: “This is Brexit time and to have a presence in such an important gallery in the hub of the art world, representing five artists from the Fine Arts Association – four Gibraltar artists and one from the Campo – taking into account all this backdrop I feel is crucial.”

The other artists who will feature in this exhibition are well known local artists Karl Ullger, who was successful in one his works having been accepted in a recent Royal Academy Summer show, and Shane Dalmedo, artist and filmmaker, who this year became the second artist to participate in the Gib-Berlin art residency programme. The fourth artist, Carolina Santos Floriano, is from the Campo area.

Mr Cosquieri strongly believes that this new venture will open up new possibilities for other local artists.

The exhibition which has been curated by London artist Philippa Beale will also include works by filmmaker Nina Danino based in London.

Each artist will exhibit several works selected by the curator. The exhibition will show how the work of these five different artists has been influenced by Gibraltar, and how the surroundings may have shaped not only their individual characters and their different artistic styles.

This exhibition also aims to offer the art going public in the UK a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse of what Gibraltar, its people and its surroundings are like.

This exhibition was as the direct outcome of a close collaboration over the last three years between the Fine Arts Association’s current committee and the Gibraltar Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The two private openings of the exhibition is expected to attract important art celebrities and other well-known figures.

There will be two private opening viewings which promise to include as well as our Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo. The private viewing tomorrow will see the presence of the Minister for Culture Steven Linares and both the CEO and CEO Designate at Gibraltar Culture Services.

