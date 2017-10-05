Gib-Berlin art residents in joint exhibition at the JMH

The Berlin Art Residency exhibition was launched this week with works by local artist Shane Dalmedo and Birgit Holmer from Germany on show at the John Mackintosh Hall. The exhibition will be open to the public until September 20.

Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, commended the artists for their hard work at the opening. Also in Gibraltar was Francis Gomila, artist director of Lichtenberg Studios and Uwe Jonas, who together with Gibraltar Cultural Services lead in the art exchange programme now in its second year.

Mr Linares spokes of the importance of exporting Gibraltar’s talents to other countries and giving people the opportunity to explore their artistry.

“The Gibraltarian identity, imagination and talent is shared through this,” Mr Linares said.

“In turn an artist comes into Gibraltar and analyses our culture.”

Ms Dalmedo explored Germany by taking photographs of dolls in different settings and enjoyed seeing the reactions to her work.

“It is really good to see all my work together after so much work,” said Ms Dalmedo.

When she arrived in Berlin she took a tour of a prison, which in turn inspired her art.

“We went to the interrogation rooms and what shocked me was the wallpaper and the contrast from the dark cells to this domestic setting,” she said.

“That haunted me and it never went away so I took the figures and photographed them in the cells.”

As part of the residency project Ms Holmer, who has been in Gibraltar for the past two weeks and produced work whilst here, has displayed on the windows of John Mackintosh Hall and other areas around Gibraltar.

“I am excited about the exhibition,” Ms Holmer said.

“We have worked so hard and I am happy that people can see it. I hope they enjoy.”

Ms Holmer added that working with Ms Dalmedo has been very good and it has been an interesting experience learning from different artists and being in a different culture.

