GHA review by PwC seeks to improve ‘value for money’ delivery in health care services

A review into the Gibraltar Health Authority to find ways of generating more value for money for the community is being carried out by a group of health care specialists from leading UK consultancy firm PwC. This will also see analytical work conducted around the prescriptions spend to fully understand why the cost has steadily increased in recent years and compiling better data and processes in respect of contract management for clinicians.

Health Minister Neil Costa emphasised the Ministry of Health is determined to ensure best practice in all corporate and administrative systems that are required to deliver a first class health service to the community.

Yvonne Mowlds partner at PwC said the company would look to make recommendations around best practice systems and processes to help the GHA make more efficient use of resources and support the continued improvement in patient care.

“We will build on the good work already being undertaken recently by the GHA itself to achieve these objectives,” she said.

Whilst Mr Costa insisted the aim was to achieve maximum value for money and efficiency in respect of the investment we make each year in the GHA.

“To this end, we have contracted the support of an expert auditing firm with extensive healthcare expertise to look into the mechanics of how we operate our health care provision in Gibraltar. Our objective is to provide the best possible health care at the best value for money for the taxpayers. I look forward to the recommendations, so that we can put them into action to the benefit of our community.”

The exercise said a Government statement is mainly focusing on aspects of financial and corporate governance and the management of contracts for services provided to the GHA.

GHA managers led by Medical Director Dr Danny Cassaglia, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, Care and Justice, are already taking action to drive forward reforms PwC has proposed.

“PwC will use their wealth of experience of working with health organisations in the UK to help the GHA develop new structures and processes, which can deliver best practices in these areas.”

Following the evaluation, PwC will report to the Minister for Health, Care and Justice, with recommendations that the GHA leadership can take forward.

“The new GHA leadership team now has a unique opportunity to take advantage of the of the extensive experience of the PwC team and put in place the measures required to achieve clinical excellence, optimise the patient experience and ensure that we are able to provide a high quality standard of care and best use of health technologies of proven value,” said Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia.

Advertisement