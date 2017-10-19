GFSC delivers early insight into money

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission has launched an educational programme for children with the aim of improving their understanding of financial matters.

A team at the GFSC gave a presentation to a group of Year 5 students from St Anne’s Middle School this week.

The initiative is part of the GFSC’s new consumer financial education programme with the plan being to increase financial literacy at all stage of life.

The children learned about how money is produced by the Royal Mint and does not grow on trees.

In simple terms the GFSC explained what they do as a commission and how they regulate the financial industry in Gibraltar.

Like in sports, the team described how they play the role of the referee to make sure companies abide by the rules.

The team told the children where the worth of money comes from and how parents work hard to earn money.

The children excitedly raised their hands to answer why money is important to buy food and understood that before money people would trade livestock instead.

The talk acts as an introduction to finance for the children so that they better understand the importance of money and its worth.

