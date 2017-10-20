Garcia to speak about the 1967 Referendum at Literary Festival

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will launch a new commemorative book about the 1967 Referendum as he addressed the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2017 on the subject next month.

Gibraltar has this year celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum.

This was the first time that the people of Gibraltar were given the choice to remain British or to come under Spanish sovereignty.

The referendum took place on 10 September 1967.

On a turnout of 95.8%, 12,138 people voted to remain British and only 44 voted for Gibraltar to become a part of Spain.

“This was the first time that the Gibraltarians had been given the choice and encouraged to exercise it,” a Government statement read.

“They spoke with devastating clarity.”

Dr Garcia said: “I’m delighted to be asked to be a part of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival for a second time and for a chance speak about this very important event in our history.”

“It will coincide with the release of a book that the Government is publishing on the Referendum and I pleased to say that all those attending the event will receive a free copy of the book.”

Dr Garcia’s event will take place at 6.00pm on Saturday 18th November at the Garrison Library.

Tickets are on sale as from Monday 25th September 2017 at www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com and www.buytickets.gi

A box office will be open at the Garrison Library as from 16th October 2017.

